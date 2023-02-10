Good Night has family values and emotions beyond snoring: Vinayak

CHENNAI: The first look poster of Manikandan-Vinayak's movie that revolves around snoring was unveiled on Friday. Produced by MRP Entertainment, composer Anirudh Ravichander launched the first look along with the title as Good Night.

“The movie has strong family values and emotions to it. I haven't stuck to commercial aspects. When a story and its characters are strong and can provide ample entertainment to the audience, that is what a good commercial movie is all about,” he told DT Next.

Good Night will have humour as one of its elements according to the director. “Though it talks about snoring in a humorous way, the movie has other human angles to it. We have delved deep into reality. The film is in its post-production stage and will hit the screens soon,” he concluded.