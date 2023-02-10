Find out how Ishaan, Wamiqa prepared for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Fursat'

MUMBAI: Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabbi's recent project 'Fursat,' a short film by Vishal Bhardwaj, has a growing number of admirers. Since the movie has extensive dance sequences to tell the story, both Ishaan and Wamiqa needed to hone their dancing skills.

To prepare for their roles, Ishaan and Wamiqa trained in contemporary dance numbers for over two weeks.

About the intensive training, Wamiqa said, "Dance is a form of language that Vishal Sir used in this movie.

We have mostly used contemporary dance steps and the brief I got was, irrespective of where you stand or what your position is, everyone should look like each other's mirror image.

Which meant our timings had to be bang on. Even though I am a trained Kathak dancer, I trained in contemporary dance for over two weeks and used all my free time in between my shoots for practice. I am just glad all the hard work just paid off" .

The 30 minutes long movie was shot on a phone and was released on YouTube recently. The short film, which has been hailed for its cinematography and choreography, was also praised by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The film tells the story of a man named Nishant who can get a glimpse into the future with the help of an ancient relic called 'Doordarshak'.

Wamiqa will be next seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya along with Tabu, and Ali Fazal amongst others. Ishaan, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

He will be seen next in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.