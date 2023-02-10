Arun Vijay’s Borrder to hit the screens on Feb 24
CHENNAI: The long-anticipated Arun Vijay’s upcoming movie Borrder is set to hit the theatres on February 24. The movie is touted to be an action thriller that also stars Regina Cassandra, Stefy Patel, and Shan Sharif Khan among others.
Borrder is produced by 11:11 Productions and is directed by Arivazhagan, which marks the duo’s third collaboration. Their previous ventures include Kuttram 23 and Tamil Rockerz. The movie is said to be shot extensively in the cities of Chennai and Agra.
The film has been in the works for four years now has its release date postponed quite a few times owing to different reasons. The official trailer for the movie dropped a year ago and has over 7 million views on the internet. The film invokes patriotism and is based on cross-border terrorism. Arun Vijay plays an army personnel. The plot of the movie revolves around four students who are suspected to be terrorists. The music for Borrder is being produced by Sam CS and lyrics are penned by Enjoy Enjaami hit-maker Arivu.
