Arun Vijay’s Borrder to hit the screens on Feb 24

The film has been in the works for four years now has its release date postponed quite a few times owing to different reasons. The official trailer for the movie dropped a year ago and has over 7 million views on the internet. The film invokes patriotism and is based on cross-border terrorism. Arun Vijay plays an army personnel. The plot of the movie revolves around four students who are suspected to be terrorists. The music for Borrder is being produced by Sam CS and lyrics are penned by Enjoy Enjaami hit-maker Arivu.