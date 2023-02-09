Vijay Sethupathi is childlike and innocent: Shahid Kapoor

CHENNAI: Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his show Farzi, worked with south sensation Vijay Sethupathi for the first time and he shared that he found him to be extremely innocent.

Talking about Vijay, Shahid said, “He is very childlike and innocent in the way he comes across. There is a lot of integrity to him as an actor, and he is also unpredictable as an actor. He’s a pure artist; you can just sense it when you work with him. That’s the biggest compliment you can give anybody. It was a pleasure working with him.”

With Farzi streaming in a few days from now, Shahid said, “I am very happy with the show. It takes away a lot of nervousness when you feel satisfied with what you’ve done. I feel very happy with the way it’s turned out and am excited to share it with people. It’s my first time on a digital platform, and I’m excited to see how people respond to that.”