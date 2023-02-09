Shruti Haasan returns to the sets of Salaar

CHENNAI: The actress shares picture with director Prashanth Neel from the set of the film. After a busy 2022, Shruti Haasan has started off this year with two big releases. The actress, who recently completed the shoot of her International project The Eye, has now resumed the shoot of the pan-Indian film Salaar. The actress-musician shared a picture of hers from the set along with director Prashanth Neel and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda.
Shruti will be seen playing the role of Aadya in Salaar, as the makers haven't disclosed more about her character but looking at the poster we can definitely say that Shruti's character in the film is something to watch out for. From the set of the film, Shruti shared an Image saying "It's a true blessing to make movies with beautiful souls. My two absolute beautiful souls Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda."
Shruti recently wrapped up her shoot of an International project The Eye which will be releasing this year and will also be releasing her music project soon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android