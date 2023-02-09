Shruti Haasan returns to the sets of Salaar

Shruti will be seen playing the role of Aadya in Salaar, as the makers haven't disclosed more about her character but looking at the poster we can definitely say that Shruti's character in the film is something to watch out for. From the set of the film, Shruti shared an Image saying "It's a true blessing to make movies with beautiful souls. My two absolute beautiful souls Prashanth Neel and Bhuvan Gowda."

Shruti recently wrapped up her shoot of an International project The Eye which will be releasing this year and will also be releasing her music project soon.