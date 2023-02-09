PS 2 on track for April 28 release: audio, trailer in March

CHENNAI: On Thursday, sudden speculations surfaced on social media saying that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been postponed to October 19 from the original release date of April 28.
As per rumour mills the second part of the franchise is still in post-production stages and will be pushed to October. They also said that the film will clash with Vijay’s 67th film Leo and cash in on the long weekend. However, tinseltown sources denied it and called them baseless rumours. They added, “The film is on track for an April 28 release.
Promotions for the second part will begin by the middle of March and the trailer and audio will be out by the end of March. PS2 is not postponed to October.” Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan1 released worldwide on September 30 and opened to positive response.
The movie has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam ravi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera. National-award winner Thotta Tharani is the art director and Brindha is in charge of dance choreography.
