PS 2 on track for April 28 release: audio, trailer in March

CHENNAI: On Thursday, sudden speculations surfaced on social media saying that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been postponed to October 19 from the original release date of April 28.

As per rumour mills the second part of the franchise is still in post-production stages and will be pushed to October. They also said that the film will clash with Vijay’s 67th film Leo and cash in on the long weekend. However, tinseltown sources denied it and called them baseless rumours. They added, “The film is on track for an April 28 release.