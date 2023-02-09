Onnoda Nadandha clocks 2 million views in a day

CHENNAI: The first single from Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai titled Onnoda Nadandha has clocked over 2 million views in just a little over 24 hours. The song composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, crooned by Dhanush is a melody number and has Ananya Bhat crooning the female vocals.
Director Vetrimaaran and producer of the Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer met Ilaiyaraaja and expressed their gratitude for the song’s success. The dubbing works of Viduthalai Part 1 commenced recently, and the postproduction work is taking place in a rapid pace.
Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the others in the star cast include Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many prominent actors.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android