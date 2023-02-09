Onnoda Nadandha clocks 2 million views in a day

CHENNAI: The first single from Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai titled Onnoda Nadandha has clocked over 2 million views in just a little over 24 hours. The song composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, crooned by Dhanush is a melody number and has Ananya Bhat crooning the female vocals.

Director Vetrimaaran and producer of the Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer met Ilaiyaraaja and expressed their gratitude for the song’s success. The dubbing works of Viduthalai Part 1 commenced recently, and the postproduction work is taking place in a rapid pace.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the others in the star cast include Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many prominent actors.