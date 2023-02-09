Dada will be a film for everyone: Kavin and Aparna

This is Aparna’s first big film in the lead role after playing a pivotal role in Vijay’s Beast.

“This will also be the first film where you could see me as a performer to a huge extent. The script and my role have that potential. As an actor, I have handled various emotions through the runtime. This is a film I certainly would have loved to watch as an audience,” says the actress.

Kavin clarifies that the film has an underlying message but it won’t be too preachy. Dada isn’t the first film that brings Kavin and Aparna together. They first worked together in Beast in which Kavin assisted director Nelson Dilipkumar.

“That is when he also told me about Dada’s script,” says Aparna. “Wasn’t it much later?” asks Kavin. “No Kavin. We were shooting for Beast and you had asked me to listen to the script,” replies the actress. “Yes. Now I remember and she has evolved really well as a performer. Even when Nelson used to tell her the scenes, she absorbed it well and enacted it subtly,” compliments Kavin.

Aparna reciprocates his compliment and adds, “Kavin is a subtle person and this is how he is on the sets. But he is a different person altogether when the camera starts rolling.