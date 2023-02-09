Dada will be a film for everyone: Kavin and Aparna

CHENNAI: Kavin and Aparna Das are on a promotional spree ahead of Dada’s release and they spare time to visit our office and talk to our team about the movie, which has been the most discussed topic on social media among the youngsters.
“But Dada is a film for everybody. We didn’t start Dada by keeping a specific set of audience in mind. Even a youngster has a certain circle that includes his dad, mom and grand parents. We have made the content viable for all of them. The teaser was cut keeping the young audience and that was just made for a pulling factor,” begins Kavin.
This is Aparna’s first big film in the lead role after playing a pivotal role in Vijay’s Beast.
“This will also be the first film where you could see me as a performer to a huge extent. The script and my role have that potential. As an actor, I have handled various emotions through the runtime. This is a film I certainly would have loved to watch as an audience,” says the actress.
Kavin clarifies that the film has an underlying message but it won’t be too preachy. Dada isn’t the first film that brings Kavin and Aparna together. They first worked together in Beast in which Kavin assisted director Nelson Dilipkumar.
“That is when he also told me about Dada’s script,” says Aparna. “Wasn’t it much later?” asks Kavin. “No Kavin. We were shooting for Beast and you had asked me to listen to the script,” replies the actress. “Yes. Now I remember and she has evolved really well as a performer. Even when Nelson used to tell her the scenes, she absorbed it well and enacted it subtly,” compliments Kavin.
Aparna reciprocates his compliment and adds, “Kavin is a subtle person and this is how he is on the sets. But he is a different person altogether when the camera starts rolling.
Kavin’s makeover for Dada as a college student and a software professional grabbed many eyeballs. “Lokesh Kanagaraj anna is the inspiration behind my college-days makeover in the film. Though we both are seen as software professionals, that isn’t the core content of the film. It is about a guy who is given a baby to raise and whether or not he manages is the crux of the story,” remarks Kavin.
He also lauds his co-actors and says that it was fun having them on the sets. The story takes a different shape once VTV Ganesh is on screen. Bhagyaraj sir, Pradeep and Harish too have added a lot of value to the story,” he concludes.
