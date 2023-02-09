Aishwaryaa off to Tiruvannamalai; Lal Salaam set work under way

CHENNAI: Images of filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in Tiruvannamalai did the rounds on social media on Thursday.

While netizens commented that she is following the footsteps of her dad and has paid a visit to Lord Shiva temple in the town, we hear that her upcoming directorial Lal Salaam featuring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo is all set to roll in the nearby locales of Tiruvannamalai. “Aishwarya paid a visit to the temple as the set work of Lal Salaam has begun. Few days of the first schedule with Vishnu and Vikranth will take place there before the shoot moves to other cities in the coming days.”

The movie was launched in November and Aishwarya took to social media to pen a heartfelt note. She wrote, “When your father trusts in you... When you believe God is by you... Miracles happen in true. After seven long years, the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears. #lalsalaam #daytoberemembered. With faith I dream and dream... One day it falls in place and I have my team.. #dreamteam #lalsalaam. (sic)”

To be produced by Lyca the film is based on cricket and will have its music by AR Rahman.