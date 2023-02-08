Watch: Dhanush-starrer Vaathi trailer out

CHENNAI: National Award-Winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘SIR’ (Telugu)’/'Vaathi’ (Tamil) trailer was released on Wednesday.
The film written and directed by Venky Atluri features Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani playing crucial roles. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas too essay supporting roles.
SIR/Vaathi will have a grand release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 17th.
WATCH:
S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer J Yuvraj, National Award Winning editor, Navin Nooli.
GV Prakash Kumar is on music while J Yuvraj cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli and Avinash Kolla takes care of editing and production design respectively.
