First song from Ponniyin Selvan 2 to be out next week

CHENNAI: The team of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has decided to begin the promotions of the second instalment from the blockbuster franchise. The first single from Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to drop by February 14 or February 15. An official announcement will be made by the makers soon.

A source told DT Next, “The first single is sung by AR Rahman and will be a romantic number between Arunmozhi Varman and Vanathi played by Jayam Ravi and Sobitha Dhulipala respectively.” The teaser of the film is likely to be out by the first week of March while the trailer will release in April prior to the film’s release on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles.