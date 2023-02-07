We have aimed in making Lucky Man a timeless film: Balaji Venugopal
CHENNAI: The first look poster of Yogi Babu’s upcoming film Lucky Man was unveiled on Monday. Helmed by Balaji Venugopal, a radio jockey in Hello FM, the poster had Yogi Babu walking with an L-Board sign on his shirt. “We are in our post-production stages. Yogi Babu dubbed for his portions on Monday despite working round the clock. He is a good human and a thorough professional,” begins Balaji (not to be mistaken with RJ Balaji).
The filmmaker-actor opens up that Yogi Babu plays the role of a real estate agent in Lucky Man. “We made the film in the last 4-5 months and Yogi Babu wanted it to release after Bommai Nayagi. I am glad that the timing is right. Moreover, he is apt for the role of a real estate agent. The story is about a man’s self discovery. As a fulcrum we have touched on an issue that happens everyday among us but goes unnoticed. It happens to us or our neighbours but we least care about it after the toil ends. And how this person gets caught in a situation as an aftermath is what Lucky Man is all about. The title is the perfect choice going by Yogi Babu’s character in the movie. We have made it as real as possible with a human touch to it,” adds Balaji.
He says that the film will cater to audience across ages. “Lucky Man is a family entertainer and will be Yogi Babu’s best till date. We have catered it for audience across ages. We aimed at making a timeless film similar to Kamal Haasan’s Michael Madana Kamarajan or a Kaadhalika Neramillai. It will be a genuine entertainer. We have seen Yogi Babu in comical roles but this film will have him in a character with real life emotions to it,” he concludes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android