We have aimed in making Lucky Man a timeless film: Balaji Venugopal

The filmmaker-actor opens up that Yogi Babu plays the role of a real estate agent in Lucky Man. “We made the film in the last 4-5 months and Yogi Babu wanted it to release after Bommai Nayagi. I am glad that the timing is right. Moreover, he is apt for the role of a real estate agent. The story is about a man’s self discovery. As a fulcrum we have touched on an issue that happens everyday among us but goes unnoticed. It happens to us or our neighbours but we least care about it after the toil ends. And how this person gets caught in a situation as an aftermath is what Lucky Man is all about. The title is the perfect choice going by Yogi Babu’s character in the movie. We have made it as real as possible with a human touch to it,” adds Balaji.