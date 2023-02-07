The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK: A night in music brimming with shocking upsets, historic wins, tributes for artists like the late rapper Takeoff, and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the 65th Grammys were back in full swing Sunday. Once again, Beyoncé was in the running for the top honor.

Once again, the show ended with someone else winning album of the year.

This year was widely seen as a chance for the Grammys to honor the superstar with a marquee award, especially on a night where she could have (and did) become its most decorated artist.

Instead, Harry Styles won, and a line from his acceptance speech stung those who thought Beyoncé should have won.

Here’s what happened, how it’s been perceived and who picks the Grammys’ top honors.

WHAT’S CONTROVERSIAL ABOUT STYLES’ WIN?

Styles won for his third album, “Harry’s House,” and even he seemed surprised when his name was called.

The British pop star was competing again other giants in the industry: acts like ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé.

While accepting the award, he said, “This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful... I’m just so — This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. And this is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

The line, “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often,” drew criticism in the hours after his win.

Styles was born and raised in Northern England and rose to fame in 2010 when he auditioned for the Simon Cowell-led talent competition show “The X Factor.” He placed third with the boyband One Direction. His solo career has earned him several Grammys and Billboard-charting albums and singles.

Styles hasn’t said what he meant by his words. Some have interpreted it as him trying to express how far he’d come from his youth. Others, however, see the remark as an example of white privilege.