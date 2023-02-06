In pics: Grammy 2023 red carpet looks

NEW YORK : Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint Sunday. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin.

Lizzo walked gingerly as she navigated her heavy coat with a long train. After awhile, she dropped the coat to her shoulders to reveal a busty sequin corset gown underneath in a softer orange. The coat was entirely embroidered with handmade silk flowers, and the gown was silk with crystal mesh Swarovski details. She accessorized with crystal embellished heels and sheer fingerless gloves.

“Lizzo is a floral garden fantasy in her ruffle orange 3D robe and matching corset dress underneath,” said Holly Katz, a stylist and host of the Fashion Crimes podcast. “And we love to hear her roar!”

Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a long two-piece sparkly skirt with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top, all by Roberto Cavalli. They were, yes, midnight blue. She added statement diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, her hair in an updo.

Fashion lover Harry Styles walked the carpet in a rainbow harlequin pattern jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals. He was shirtless underneath. His low-cut, multicolored Egonlab look drew cheers. Egonlab is a young brand out of Paris.

“The man seems like he’s having an enormous amount of fun with fashion, and even if that doesn’t mean wearing harlequin overalls for most of us, the end result — the sheer joy of it — is something we should all aim for,” said Esquire’s style director, Jonathan Evans.

Cardi B., meanwhile, wore a bombshell, sculptural electric blue gown with huge shoulders and a headpiece over one eye.

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” she told photographers as she carefully walked down the carpet.

Cardi’s look was from Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection, “continuing to prove she intrinsically understands the delicate style dynamics of the Grammys carpet. It’s not about being silly, but rather making a statement,” said Bianca Betancourt, digital culture editor for Harper’s Bazaar.

To present the award for best rap album, Cardi donned a silver metallic assemblage from the archive of Paco Rabanne. Rabanne died Friday in France at age 88. The top and skirt were done by Julien Dossena in 2021. The matching hood that covered her eyes dates to 2020.