Samantha's mythological film 'Shaakuntalam' release postponed

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming mythological romantic drama film 'Shakuntalam' has postponed the theatrical release of the film on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film shared an official statement which reads, "We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February, we would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love."

The post was shared with the caption, "The theatrical release of #Shaakuntalam stands postponed. The new release date will be announced soon."