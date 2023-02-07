Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' to arrive on OTT on Feb 27

HYDERABAD: Veteran star Chiranjeevi's hit Telugu film ''Waltair Veerayya'' is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The streamer shared the digital premier date of the film on Netflix India South Twitter page. ''In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm,'' the tweet read.