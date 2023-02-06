Grammys 2023: Here are the biggest snubs and surprises

LOS ANGELES : At the 65th annual Grammy Awards, held on Monday in Las Vegas, several trophies were handed out, with Beyonce making history by becoming the artist with the most number of Grammy trophies in her name. However, Beyonce still managed to lose when Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' won Album of the Year by beating B's 'Renaissance' album.

But Queen B wasn't the only artist to get snubbed -- or pull a surprise -- at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. So, here's a look at some of the major snubs and surprises of the 2023 Grammy ceremony.