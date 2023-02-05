Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is considered one of the finest and the most underrated actors of this generation.

Over the span of his almost two-decade-long career, Abhishek has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone.

Despite, all the trolling, criticism and hatred, he has always delivered a remarkable act, whenever the writing and the execution have been right.

As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of his finest performances.