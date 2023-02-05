Ashton failed to recognise Styles, says he’s a great karaoke singer

LOS ANGELES: Ashton Kutcher has revealed a slightly embarrassing anecdote about how he first met Harry Styles during a karaoke party thrown by his and wife Mila Kunis’ neighbour.

Talking about Harry Styles, he said that he is “an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today.” “And then this other kid gets up, and he does this Abba song ... I’m like, Oh my God. It’s bananas”, he recalled. “So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we’re like, man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good, like really good,” he said.

“He’s like, ‘Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that’. So we go to our friend and we go, God, that guy was really good, huh? And they’re like, It’s Harry Styles. And I was like, Who’s that? Mila’s like, It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s a professional singer.

“Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good,” Kutcher added.