Still feeling it bro: SRK on record-breaking success of 'Pathaan'

MUMBAI: The humongous box office success of ''Pathaan'' is yet to sink in, said superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he interacted with his fans during an #AskSrk session on Twitter.

The 57-year-old actor, who plays the titular spy in the stylish actioner, said the team is ''still feeling'' the love coming their way. ''Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan,'' Shah Rukh said in response to a fan query about how he is reacting to the film's success.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie marked SRK's return to leading hero roles after four years. It also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

The actor said while he liked ''Pathaan'' a lot after the first screening, the audience's response has surpassed his expectations. ''I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much,'' he said, crediting producer Aditya Chopra and Anand for their ''belief and vision''.

When one of the fans asked about Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan's reaction to ''Pathaan'', the actor said she was ''happy''. ''She was very happy. The whole family is very happy for me,'' he replied.

''Pathaan'' follows an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital. The film is inching closer towards the Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office. Shah Rukh also shared the advice he always gives to his children-- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

''The journey is important... the end is not,'' the actor wrote. But he soon returned to his witty self when one of the users asked him if he will ever play a father on screen or will he continue doing ''hero'' parts. ''Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon (You become a father... I'm fine being a hero),'' he replied.

Shah Rukh also praised his ''Jawan'' co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as composer Anirudh Ravichandran. The Bollywood star said working with Sethupathi was ''tremendous….and a bit of madness'', while with Nayanthara it was a ''fantastic experience''.

''She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film,'' he wrote in response to a fan's query about his collaboration with the south superstar.

When one of the users asked if he had met ''Jawan'' director Atlee's newborn son, SRK said the little one is ''too sweet and Masha Allah healthy''.

Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya welcomed their baby boy on Thursday. The actor is currently filming for ''Jawan'', which promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada -- in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.