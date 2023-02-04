Shraddha Kapoor reveals her 'Pyaar', check out

In the video, Shraddha could be seen enjoying a plate full of paani-puri with the song 'Tere Pyar Mein' playing in the background. The 'Stree' actor could be seen donning a pink kurta and she kept her hair open.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Shraddha and eating is an endless love story," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Hahaha so cute."

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first song of the film 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got massive responses from the fans. 'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth.