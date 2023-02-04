Netflix renews 'That '90s Show' for season two

LOS ANGELES: ''That '90s Show'' will be returning on Netflix for a second season. The renewal comes less than a month after the first season of the series premiered on the streaming platform. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season.

We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” Gregg Mettler, series co-creator, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement to Variety. The series picks up years after the conclusion of “That ’70s Show” in 1995.

The season one featured original series stars such as Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

''That '70s Show'' creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are also attached as co-creators on ''That '90s Show'' along with their daughter Lindsey Turner and Mettler.