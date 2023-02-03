Viduthalai first single to be out on February 8

CHENNAI: Here is the much-awaited update from the camp of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. The first single from the film from maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s composition will be out on February 8. The song has been crooned by Dhanush, which has already created a huge anticipation among moviebuffs. The team of Viduthalai recently started the dubbing session at a dubbing studio in the city.
The cast has been dubbing for both the parts of the film at one go. Produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajiv Menon and Gautham Menon play important roles in the two-part film.
Almost three years have gone into the making of the film. Viduthalai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.Soori plays a cop, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Vaathiyar in the movie. Velraj is handling the camera.
Peter Hein has handled the film’s stunts and a unique fight sequence with fighters handling the camera themselves has been shot for the film.
