Karan Johar reveals release date of 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'

MUMBAI: Not in April, mark your dates in July! Filmmaker Karan Johar's much-anticipated love story 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' will now hit the theatres on July 28.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan Johar dropped the new release date of the movie with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023.