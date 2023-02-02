Austin Abrams to act in Brad Pitt-George Clooney film

WASHINGTON: 'Euphoria' actor Austin Abrams has bagged a coveted role in the untitled film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Jon Watts will write, produce and direct this film which is an Apple original, reported Deadline. Amy Ryan also recently joined the cast.

According to Deadline, Austin bagged this role after a long audition. Insiders say, Abrams' two tests ultimately blew the director and Apple away. While the film will be handled by two heavy-weight actors, Austin will be portraying a third lead, reported Deadline.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.