Wanted to work with VJS for a long time, says Nithilan
CHENNAI: Director Nithilan of Kurangu Bommai fame is all set to direct Vijay Sethupathi in his next. Produced by Passion Studios, the movie will have Natty, Munishkanth, Aruldoss and Boys Manikandan in important roles. “The film is an action drama that will also have an underlying dark humour to the storyline,” Nithilan told DT Next. He says that even as he wrote the story, he had Vijay Sethupathi in his mind. “He was my first and only choice to play the lead. I was visualising him even as I was penning the character. I wanted to work with him for a long time and it has come true with this movie,” he added.
Talking about the rest of the cast, Nithilan said, “The antagonist has a very strong role to play and we haven’t finalised one yet. The female lead is not decided as of now. We will be shooting in Chennai majorly. The film will go on floors on Wednesday and will go on for 20 days non-stop before the schedule break. Ajaneesh Lokanth is the composer while Philomin Raj is the editor.
