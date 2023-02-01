Wanted to work with VJS for a long time, says Nithilan

CHENNAI: Director Nithilan of Kurangu Bommai fame is all set to direct Vijay Sethupathi in his next. Produced by Passion Studios, the movie will have Natty, Munishkanth, Aruldoss and Boys Manikandan in important roles. “The film is an action drama that will also have an underlying dark humour to the storyline,” Nithilan told DT Next. He says that even as he wrote the story, he had Vijay Sethupathi in his mind. “He was my first and only choice to play the lead. I was visualising him even as I was penning the character. I wanted to work with him for a long time and it has come true with this movie,” he added.