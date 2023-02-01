Run Baby Run helped me to venture out of my comfort zone: RJ Balaji

CHENNAI: The actor-director in this interview talks about how his upcoming film Run Baby Run will be different from his previous outings and choosing a different genre will help him sustain his good run in the industry

Interviewing RJ Balaji is quite different from others in Tamil cinema. You feel like half the job is done when he is on the other side. “It is because I have sat beside you and have done the same a few years ago. I have interviewed celebs and have reviewed their movies and have taken the flak for giving honest feedback as well. Having said that, I know the responsibility of delivering a good film to the audience and Run Baby Run will be a different film as a hero to my filmography. I am the baby, who is on the run,” he starts off.

As soon as you mention the word ‘difference’ after watching the film’s trailer, RJ Balaji says with a smile, “Kammi ah pesiruken (I have less dialogues in the trailer). But this is what I liked when Jiyen Krishnakumar, the director of Malayalam hit film Tiyaan told me. My previous films LKG, Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham were all comedies. I am a person who likes the Rajkumar Hirani pattern of movies. So, after politics, religion and family it should be an education-based film. It means that I would be typecast by doing such films. First three movies worked well and I have established myself as a hero. If I need to sustain myself in lead roles, I should be doing another genre which is Run Baby Run.”

The film has Aishwarya Rajesh and Isha Talwar in important roles. “To open up on their roles, I suggest you watch the movie on the big screen,” he tells us. He has potential sequels with films like LKG and Mookutthi Amman. “I once met Sundar C and he told me that these films are my trump cards. I will make the sequels when the time is right,” he concludes.