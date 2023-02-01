Cinema

PVR releasing 'BTS: Yet To Come' in cinemas for limited period

BTS has been at the forefront of the K-Pop revolution across the globe, and Indian fans will get to experience the concert of their favourite band on the celluloid.
K-Pop band BTS' concert movie ''BTS: Yet to Come''
K-Pop band BTS' concert movie ''BTS: Yet to Come''
PTI

MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS' concert movie ''BTS: Yet to Come'' will have a limited release in India from Wednesday, the Indian distributors PVR Pictures announced. The movie will be screened in Indian cinemas from February 1 to 4, a press release from the distributor stated.

Audiences will get to witness the magic of band members including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on the big screen, as they perform to crowd favourites tracks such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL”. The film will also feature the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album 'Proof'.

The movie will give an immersive sneak peek into the ''BTS: Yet To Come'' concert in Busan and feature never-seen-before visuals along with some up-close and personal snippets of the band.

