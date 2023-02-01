I was the stereotypical artiste who was very bad with my money: Shruti
CHENNAI: Musician-actor Shruti Haasan recently attended IIT Bombay’s E-Summit 2023 along with media strategist and entertainment lawyer Priyanka Khimani. The duo spoke extensively about their investment strategies and gave the students an insight into what factors they keep in mind while making business decisions and/or signing new deals. While everyone is aware of Shruti’s work as an actress and a singer, very few know about her investments in various ventures.
This was not always the case though, Shruti was quick to point out, “I was the stereotypical artiste who was very bad with my money for most of my life and hence I have taken advice from financial experts like Priyanka. I believe it’s very important to equip yourself with the correct advice because one can’t know everything and it’s completely fine. For instance, with equity, I learned that its not just lending your face to a brand, it’s about knowing the small details in terms of paperwork, in terms of verbiage because eventually that is what summarises your brand. It made me look at myself in a more comprehensive n elaborate way.”
Shruti also spoke about BLCK, her venture with artist Santanu Hazarika. Speaking about this, the actress added, “BLCK is a concept that is extremely close to both Santanu and me. It is an all inclusive space for artists where there is room for one and all. BLCK encourages creativity, art and new thought and aims at providing a platform of sorts for all artists. Our endeavour is to help, advise and guide artists in terms of contracts, negotiations and basically help them know their product and their creativity,” she said.
Elaborating further on BLCK, Shruti added, “People like Santanu have figured out the path themselves in the art space and have climbed that mountain. I too, in many ways have and hence we want to create that energy and synergy celebrating that sub culture. Its about not getting scared of terms like selling out and actually creating a river and stream of financial independence that actually works and is fun for us and for those who are listening and watching us,” she concluded.
