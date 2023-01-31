Virat, Anushka take spiritual break in Rishikesh, see pics

Cinema

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.
RISHIKESH: Ahead of India's Test series against Australia, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram.

Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram

It is reported that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious ritual at the ashram and then organise a bhandara. Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Regarding the matches, Australia is set to tour India in the coming few days for a four-game Test series. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship.

The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June. The series will begin on 9th February in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.

