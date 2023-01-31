Shoot of Suriya 42 progresses at rapid pace; 50 per cent complete

CHENNAI: Suriya 42 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023 and has already garnered a global appeal. Directed by Siruthai Siva and bankrolled jointly by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, the film has already made a business of over Rs 100 crore. The latest update we hear from the makers is that the shoot of the movie is underway in Chennai’s Ennore Port and the team has completed 50 per cent of the shoot. “50 per cent of Suriya 42 is complete and the shoot has been going at a rapid pace,” said the production unit to DT Next.

There have been constant speculations by a few web portals which said that Mrunal Thakur of Sita Ramam fame is playing another female lead alongside Disha Patani and will “hit the sets” in February. However, production called it a baseless rumour and clarified that the actor is not a part of the film. Suriya 42 is a 3D film that will release across 10 languages. Vetri Palanisamy is the cinematographer and Devi Sri Prasad is the composer for the project.