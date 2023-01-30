Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic, find out why

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, 37, reminisced about the period of her life when she was 17.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared a major throwback photo and relived her teen days. It's a black-and-white close-up picture of the 'Delhi 6' actor. Sonam captioned the frame, " All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor."