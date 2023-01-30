Richa learning Kathak for her role in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

"I trained in Kathak as a kid under Pt Abhay Shankar Mishra for ten years as a child. Then life happened and my love for dance got left behind.

I was afraid I lost my touch as like any art form, it depends on practice.But it kind of felt like swimming and I think I can float without a lifejacket. I think dance has the potential to make a person more connected, grounded, confident and definitely happier.

Movement is medicine. This year I hope to complete my degree in the dance form, under the aegis of my guru Pt. Rajendra Chaturvedi," Richa shared.