Priyadarshan B'day spl: Times when he shined with iconic comedy films

NEW DELHI: When it comes to making the audience laugh, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan knows the best. In his cinematic journey, Priyadarshan has spearheaded several hit Hindi comedy films such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala and Malamaal Weekly.
So, on his birthday, let's revisit his iconic comedy dramas that can keep you entertained and high-spirited, especially in tough times.
Released in 2000, 'Hera Pheri' is Priyadarshan's one of best films to date. The film established Priyadarshan as a ‘comedy director’ in Bollywood. It introduced movie buffs to one of the three most memorable characters of Bollywood comedy - Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal) and Ghanshyam (Suniel Shetty). The film's sequel came in 2006.
Dhol is another film by Priyadarshan that left everyone in splits. Credits also go to actors Rajpal Yadav, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu for adding magic to the film with their acting skills. Dhol was released in 2007 and was a remake of the Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar which was a ‘comedy-thriller’ made in the year 1990.
Priyadarshan's released it in 2003. The film revolves around Anjali (Rimi Sen), who shifts to Mumbai in search of a job. However, unable to find a decent place to live, she agrees to live with stranger Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani) as a fake married couple. Her life takes hilarious turns when her boss Jeetu (Akshaye Khanna) falls in love with her - assuming she is the daughter of millionaire businessman Radheshyam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal).
Released in 2006, Priyadarshan's 'Bhagam Bhag' featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film has amazing hilarious scenes. Lara Dutta also starred in the film.
Released in 2005, Garam Masala is a remake of Priyadarshan's own classic 'Boeing Boeing'. It stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen.
Priyadarshan’s most successful collaboration with his favourite Akshay Kumar was in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. It's a horror-comedy film that offered a perfect blend of entertainment and was praised by the masses. The film's sequel came out in 2022 and starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Anees Bazmee helmed the sequel.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android