Priyadarshan B'day spl: Times when he shined with iconic comedy films

NEW DELHI: When it comes to making the audience laugh, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan knows the best. In his cinematic journey, Priyadarshan has spearheaded several hit Hindi comedy films such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala and Malamaal Weekly.

So, on his birthday, let's revisit his iconic comedy dramas that can keep you entertained and high-spirited, especially in tough times.