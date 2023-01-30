'Pathaan' Day 5 estimates: Film's hindi version to collect Rs 60 cr

Earlier, Taran estimated that the film is expected to become the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India on Day 5. He wrote, 'PATHAAN' NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT Rs 250 CR... AGAIN OVERTAKES 'KGF2', 'BAAHUBALI 2', 'DANGAL'... #Pathaan: Will cross Rs 250 cr today [Day 5] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 #Dangal: Day 10 #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' has minted 429 crores worldwide. It earned Rs 265 crore in India and Rs 164 crore overseas. 'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years.

The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.