Madhu opens up on her role, dir Rajkumar Santoshi

“Working with him is like a never-ending learning journey. I salute his spirit and courage in making a film like this with no stars and believing in his craft so deeply. I am sure he has created history and inspiration for generations to come.” Speaking about her role, she said, “I am playing Nirmala Devi, who is an ardent follower of Gandhi and mother of Sushma, a sweet girl supporting Gandhi and following in her father’s path after his death.