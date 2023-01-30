Madhu opens up on her role, dir Rajkumar Santoshi
MUMBAI: Actress Madhu Kandhari, who is best known for Hush Hush, Delhi Crime 2 and Pal Pal Dil ke Paas, will now be seen as Nirmala Devi in Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, helmed by director Rajkumar Santoshi.
The actress talked about her character and her experience of working with film’s director Rajkumar Santoshi.
Praising Santoshi, Madhu said, “He is an institution himself. He cries if the character is crying, he laughs and giggles when the character is funny while explaining the scenes. He even danced with the small kids and showed them the spirit in one particular scene during the film.”
She noted, “His style of filmmaking is unique and the world knows it already with films like Legend of Bhagat Singh, Andaz Apna Apna, Damini, Ghatak, Lajja and Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani. His cuts across genres and connects with the audience like no one else.
“Working with him is like a never-ending learning journey. I salute his spirit and courage in making a film like this with no stars and believing in his craft so deeply. I am sure he has created history and inspiration for generations to come.” Speaking about her role, she said, “I am playing Nirmala Devi, who is an ardent follower of Gandhi and mother of Sushma, a sweet girl supporting Gandhi and following in her father’s path after his death.
“Nirmala is a tough lady yet caring and protective both of Sushma and Gandhi. She has great camaraderie with fellow inmates and challenges anyone who means any harm to Gandhi.”
