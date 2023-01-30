Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an update that she started rehearsals for the climax song for the film 'Chandramukhi 2', which stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead actor. Kangana took to her Twitter handle and gave an update regarding the film.

She mentioned: "Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji. The song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji.. Directed by the legendary Shri P. Vasu ji. Such an honour."