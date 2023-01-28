Cinema

Vignesh Shivan out of Ajith’s film? Atlee likely to direct AK62

AK62 initially had Arvind Swami and Santhanam in important roles.
(L to R) Atlee, Vignesh Shivan and Ajith
Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: In major twists and turns of events in Kodambakkam in the last few hours, speculations have it that director Vignesh Shivan is now out of Ajith’s 62nd film that will be bankrolled by Lyca.

Though reasons behind this are unknown, the immediate development is that Atlee is likely to be roped in to direct Ajith for the first time in AK62 before he moves on to directing Vijay in Thalapathy 68. While we contacted sources close to Ajith and the production unit, they were unavailable for a comment on this.

While Ajith has taken off to London, Atlee is busy with post-production work of Jawan. It is unclear when AK62 with Atlee will go on floors.

AK62 initially had Arvind Swami and Santhanam in important roles. We will have to wait and see if the cast will be retained or will be a fresh pan-Indian project on a massive scale.

