SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' grosses Rs 313 cr worldwide in first 3 days

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting Rs 313 crore gross worldwide.

On Day 3, 'Pathaan', which released on January 25, collected Rs 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore net. The total India collection on Day 2 was Rs 39.25 crore net (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross ($5.3M).

The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was a whopping Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office.

The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: "It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film."

"'Pathaan' has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic."

'Pathaan', is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.