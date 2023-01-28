SRK calls Salman Khan 'GOAT', find out why

"Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai....bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas," King Khan replied.

'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also seen in the lead roles.

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film has crossed more than 300 crores gross worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.