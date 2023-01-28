Selena Gomez reveals Lupus medication causes her hands to shake

WASHINGTON: Pop star Selena Gomez recently addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok in early January.

Selena's original clip showed the singer applying products to remove makeup, which included gently washing her face with a towel. But Selena was trolled as her hands were shaking in the video.

Addressing the issue, Selena said to a fan, "I shake because of my medication of lupus," and added "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro," reported by E News, a US based media company.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her experience with lupus--an autoimmune disease--since she was diagnosed in 2014. As a result of the illness, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.