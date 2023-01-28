"It's all Karma,": SRK's son AbRam reaction after watching 'Pathaan'

SRK replied, "I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it." Ever since 'Besharam Rang', the first track of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', came out last year, it courted controversy due to the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini in it, leading to speculations of its removal.

Some people found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only. 'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film has crossed more than 300 crores gross worldwide.

The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also seen in the lead roles. 'King Khan' has two more films in the pipeline -- Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and South director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

In Jawan, he will be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In Dunki, he is cast opposite Taapsee Pannu.