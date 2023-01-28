I will continue to make films like Sembi: Prabhu Solomon

CHENNAI: Director Prabhu SolomonDirector Prabhu Solomon’s Sembi that released on December 30, went to receive mixed to positive response at the box-office before ending its run on January 11 making its way for Thunivu and Varisu in theatres.

“I am glad how some people connected themselves to Sembi and appreciated the film. However, the movie didn’t get the right slot. Last week we got a few more multiplexes screening Sembi and there was good footfall. I am sure the film will be well received in OTT,” says the filmmaker to DT Next.