I will continue to make films like Sembi: Prabhu Solomon
CHENNAI: Director Prabhu SolomonDirector Prabhu Solomon’s Sembi that released on December 30, went to receive mixed to positive response at the box-office before ending its run on January 11 making its way for Thunivu and Varisu in theatres.
“I am glad how some people connected themselves to Sembi and appreciated the film. However, the movie didn’t get the right slot. Last week we got a few more multiplexes screening Sembi and there was good footfall. I am sure the film will be well received in OTT,” says the filmmaker to DT Next.
The director confidently says that he will go on to make films like Sembi in future. “Why not? There are so many such untold stories. When the POCSO act came in 2012, I decided to make a story about it. There are several things people are not aware of. I will convey it through my films. For this, the research was intense and so was the recce,” he adds.
The state award-winning director recalls what Kamal Haasan had said in Sembi’s audio launch and tells us that the onus is not only on the filmmakers to take it to the audience.
“Kamal sir said that everyone should have their contribution in taking a good content forward. If there is a tightrope walker performing on streets and then there is a tight rope biker performing stunts on top of a building I am sure people would watch the one performing stunts on a rope atop a roof. Cinema is like that. There should be people who should come forward to help people who are trying to make the craft better with neat content,” he says with a smile.
On his upcoming projects, Prabhu Solomon says that it is in pre-production stages and will make an announcement when it is concrete.
