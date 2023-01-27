Work on Dhoni Entertainment's first film 'LGM' begins with puja

CHENNAI: The shooting of 'LGM', which is being produced by Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment, began here today with a grand puja ceremony that was attended by a host of celebrities along with Sakshi.
'Lets Get Married” which is being directed by debut director Ramesh Thamilmani and which was conceptualised by Sakshi herself, features actors Harish Kalyan, Nadiya and Ivana in the lead and also features well known comedian Yogi Babu.
Director Ramesh Thamilmani himself is scoring the music for the film, which has cinematography by Vishwajith.
The film, which will mark Dhoni Entertainment's foray into mainstream film production, is touted to be a family entertainer.
Dhoni Entertainment chose to commence its first film production with a Tamil family entertainer, reinforcing the immense love “Thala” has received over the years from the people of Tamil Nadu.
Sakshi Dhoni, the brain behind the concept of the film's script, expressed delight at the film getting launched. "We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories," she said.
Speaking about his film, director Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also penned the script for the film, said, " We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy.”
On the occasion, Dhoni Entertainment Business Head Vikas Hasija said, “Dhoni Entertainment's aim is to reach Indian audiences in every nook and corner of the country through meaningful stories and this film is in line with that thought. Dhoni Entertainment is looking for good scripts and we intend to do several more films in Tamil. Today's beginning, we believe, will mark Dhoni Entertainment's long and fruitful innings in Tamil cinema, where we intend to make a difference.”
Priiyanshu Chopraa, Creative Head of Dhoni Entertainment, said, "I am happy and ecstatic at the launch of this film. Having witnessed first hand both Sakshi's concept and how it was turned into an entertaining script by Ramesh, I can't wait to see this film take shape."
