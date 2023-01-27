Work on Dhoni Entertainment's first film 'LGM' begins with puja

Director Ramesh Thamilmani himself is scoring the music for the film, which has cinematography by Vishwajith.

The film, which will mark Dhoni Entertainment's foray into mainstream film production, is touted to be a family entertainer.

Dhoni Entertainment chose to commence its first film production with a Tamil family entertainer, reinforcing the immense love “Thala” has received over the years from the people of Tamil Nadu.

Sakshi Dhoni, the brain behind the concept of the film's script, expressed delight at the film getting launched. "We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories," she said.