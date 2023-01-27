Carved his own style, ensured safety: Rajini on 'Judo' Rathinam

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respect to veteran Tamil action choreographer KK Rathinam who is widely known as 'Judo' Rathinam.

Rathinam passed away late on Thursday night due to age-related illness. He was 92.

'Judo' Rathinam has worked in several industries, including Tamil and Telugu, accounting for over 1,200 films. He remained the favourite of Rajinikanth, choreographing scores of the star's films.

Meeting the scribes after paying respects, Rajinikanth said "Rathinam ensured safety not just of hero but also the fighters, he carved his own style and has given renowned stunt directors to the industry".

Rathinam’s mortal remains has been kept at the Stunt Union office in Vadapalani for paying respects and would be taken to his native Vellore for last rites this afternoon.

Of the fight sequences Rathinam choreographed for Rajinikanth, 'Paayum Puli' is one of the most celebrated among movie lovers.