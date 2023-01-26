Upendra-Sudeep’s Kabzaa to release on Puneeth’s birth anniv
CHENNAI: Upendra-Sudeep’s starrer, Kabzaa, will release on March 17, also Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, as a tribute to the late actor. Produced by R Chandrasekhar on behalf of Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises in a grand scale, the film is touted as an action thriller in the gangster genre.
Speaking about the film, the director of the film R Chandru said, “In 1947, an Indian freedom fighter is brutally attacked. His son gets entangled with the mafia due to unavoidable reasons. What happens after that is what Kabzaa is all about.”
Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma, Sudha and many others form the cast ensemble. Arjun Shetty is the cinematographer for this film.
Composer Ravi Basrur who had composed the music for KGF, 1 & 2 has scored the music for this flick. Deepu S kumar is the editor. Stunt sequences have been choreographed by three trained stunt choreographers, namely, Ravi Verma, Vijay and Vikram Mor.
