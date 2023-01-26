Upendra-Sudeep’s Kabzaa to release on Puneeth’s birth anniv

CHENNAI: Upendra-Sudeep’s starrer, Kabzaa, will release on March 17, also Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, as a tribute to the late actor. Produced by R Chandrasekhar on behalf of Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises in a grand scale, the film is touted as an action thriller in the gangster genre.

Speaking about the film, the director of the film R Chandru said, “In 1947, an Indian freedom fighter is brutally attacked. His son gets entangled with the mafia due to unavoidable reasons. What happens after that is what Kabzaa is all about.”