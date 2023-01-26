Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' first look unveiled

NEW DELHI: The first look of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's highly anticipated sequel to 'Gadar', which shattered records back in 2001, has finally been unveiled on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the first poster of 'Gadar 2' which featured the film's release date.

In the caption, he wrote, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai....Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023".

The new poster showed Sunny back in his Tara Singh avatar, wielding a giant hammer while looking ferocious.