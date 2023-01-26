Sundar C revives Sangamithra at Rs 450 cr; Vishal, Arya in lead roles

CHENNAI: Director Sundar C's magnum opus Sangamithra was announced in 2017 and the first look poster was unveiled at Cannes Film Festival in the same year.

However, the film that was announced with Jayam Ravi, Arya, Shruti Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles was shelved due to reasons unknown.

The latest exclusive update is that Sundar C is all set to revive his dream project at a massive budget of Rs 450 crore.

Yes! The movie is all set to go on floors in October this year. While Jayam Ravi was initially roped in for the lead role, Vishal has now replaced the Ponniyin Selvan actor while Arya has been retained.

Sangamithra will go on floors after Sundar C completes Aranmanai 4.

"Sangamithra will be a two-part film and team will shoot for the climax first as it takes place in a sea. It is mammoth and will be one of the biggest Indian releases. Red Giant Movies is likely to take over the project from Thenandal," a source told DT Next.

An official announcement will be made in the second half of this year.