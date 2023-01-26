Sanjay Dutt, Arshad team up for new film, share first look poster

Soon after the duo shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Yessss finally the best duo coming together again," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Munna & Circuit Returns!" "Blockbuster Jodi," another fan commented. Previously Sanjay and Arshad portrayed the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit in the films 'Munna Bhai MBBS', and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' which became immensely popular among the fans. Further deets about the film have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Arshad, on the other hand, was recently seen in the anthology series 'Modern Love Mumbai' which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.