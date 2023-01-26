Dhoni’s debut production to go on floors today; titled Let’s Get Married

CHENNAI: A few months ago, we broke the news that actor Harish Kalyan will be playing the lead in former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s maiden production venture that will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

Produced by Dhoni Entertainment, the makers made an official announcement of the film on Thursday. The movie will go on floors with a pooja on East Coast Road in Chennai today.

However, the exclusive update we have is that Ivana of Love Today fame has been roped in to play the female lead in the romantic entertainer and has been titled Let’s Get Married.