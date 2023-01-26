Dhoni’s debut production to go on floors today; titled Let’s Get Married
CHENNAI: A few months ago, we broke the news that actor Harish Kalyan will be playing the lead in former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s maiden production venture that will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.
Produced by Dhoni Entertainment, the makers made an official announcement of the film on Thursday. The movie will go on floors with a pooja on East Coast Road in Chennai today.
However, the exclusive update we have is that Ivana of Love Today fame has been roped in to play the female lead in the romantic entertainer and has been titled Let’s Get Married.
The film has its concept written by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh. “From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family-entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well,” Ramesh Thamilmani, the director had earlier said in a statement.
Rest of the cast and crew of the film will be announced by the team soon.
